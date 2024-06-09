Dominick Reyes reacts to snapping losing streak after half a decade

Dominick Reyes returned to the win column at UFC Louisville this weekend. The light heavyweight contender needed just one round to dispatch Dustin Jacoby, solidifying his No.15 ranking in the division.

The fight started with a bang, with Jacoby initially finding success on the feet. However, Reyes, known for his resilience, weathered the storm and retaliated with a devastating combination.

Trapping Jacoby against the cage, Reyes unleashed a flurry of punches, culminating in a brutal left-hand blow that sent Jacoby faceplanting to the canvas. Referee Dan Miragliotta immediately intervened, awarding Reyes the TKO victory.

Following the win, in the post-fight presser, the American had this to say on coming back to winning ways:

"I never was like, 'I'll never get back.'"

Dominick Reyes' comments below:

This knockout marks a significant turning point for Reyes. His last win came in Feb. 2019, when he challenged Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title in a controversial bout. Many fans and analysts believed Reyes deserved the win, and his performance solidified him as a top contender in the division.

Unfortunately, the following years were plagued with misfortune. Reyes suffered three straight knockout losses, each a brutal setback. Adding to his struggles, a life-threatening blood clot forced him to delay his return to the octagon.

Dominick Reyes opens up on battling life-changing health condition

Dominick Reyes faced a health hurdle on his road to returning to the octagon. Scheduled to fight in February 2024, Reyes revealed he was sidelined due to a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his leg, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Initially mistaking the pain for a muscle pull, the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger later discovered the severity of the issue during a routine post-training massage. Diagnosed with DVT, Reyes underwent treatment with blood thinners and was forced to take a minimum three-month break from strenuous exercise.

Speaking about the experience, Reyes acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. Doctors informed him that the blood clot posed a significant risk, even threatening his ability to wake up each morning.

Speaking to FULLSENDMMA, ‘The Devastator’ said:

"The thing that I was going through was that life might be over for me. It wasn't even about fighting. I was just happy to wake up every day after I got the diagnosis... He [the doctor] said, 'Okay, you're day to day for four weeks. If you way up, you're good.' It's serious, man. If you feel any pain in your legs, don't try to push it. So, for a month, I could only stand for maybe a minute most."

Dominick Reyes' comments below:

