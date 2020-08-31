Dominick Reyes sends a classy message to Jon Jones and wishes him luck for the heavyweight division

In the co-main event of UFC 253, Dominick Reyes will be getting another shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship but this time, standing across him in the Octagon will be Polish hard-hitter Jan Blachowicz.

The last time Dominick Reyes had fought for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title, he came agonizingly close to winning the strap off Jon Jones, whose move up to the UFC's Heavyweight Division has led to the title fight between Reyes and Blachowicz for UFC 253.

I vacated the light heavyweight championship because I knew my heavyweight goals were going to take some time. I wasn’t going to play games with the contenders and make people fight interim championship belts. There’s little rest on the throne — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2020

While Reyes has had his fair share of issues with Jones in the past, the former did take to Twitter and posted a tweet in respect of Jones and for his contributions towards the 205 division. Reyes thanked 'Bones' for the experience and also wished him luck in his new journey in the heavyweight division.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Title contender also added that while things might've gotten a little crazy, Dominick Reyes wanted to be pushed beyond his limits by the light heavyweight GOAT. The Devastator concluded his message by stating that he remains hopeful of another potential clash against Jones at some point down the line.

Here is what Dominick Reyes tweeted out:

Hey @JonnyBones thank you for the experience man, I wish you the best of luck in your journey. I know things got a lil crazy, but I just wanted to be pushed beyond my percieved limits by the LHW GOAT again. God bless and God willing we get to dance under those lights again. 🙏✌ — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

What's next for Dominick Reyes in the UFC?

Dominick Reyes will be facing Jan Blachowicz for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 253 in what will be the co-main event of the evening. The fight will definitely be very crucial for Reyes, who in the past came agonizingly close to winning the title but wasn't able to. As for Blachowicz, the Polish fighter has also been on an impressive run in the UFC and has been on the hunt for a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Title.

UFC 253 is scheduled for 26th September 2020 and it is expected to take place at the UFC Fight Island. The PPV will be headlined by the Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa, who will be getting his first shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship.