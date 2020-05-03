Dominick Reyes wants to personally "serve justice" to Jon Jones for recent arrest

Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones

When Dominick Reyes first heard about reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' recent arrest DWI and negligent use of a firearm, he couldn't believe his eyes. Speaking to MMA Fighting, 'The Devastator', who gave Jones one of the toughest fights of his career inside the Octagon revealed his immediate reaction reaction to the news of Jones' arrest.

“I was like ‘no way'. We’re in quarantine. How? I saw the official reports and I was like this is crazy.”

Jones setting wrong example for the youth, says Reyes

Before heading into battle against Jones in the headliner of UFC 247, Reyes extensively spoke about Jones' struggles outside the Octagon. It seems like Jones is controversy's favorite child - from failed drug tests to arrests, the reigning champ has seen it all. Reyes revealed that he was actually doubtful if Jones would turn up for the fight, given how often the latter gets into trouble. Reyes also mentioned that Jones' actions are setting a wrong example for the youth who look up to him as a role model.

“He made it to the fight. That was actually a big concern. I stated that before the fight. My concern is that he makes it to the fight because at the time, I think I called him a liability. Same story, different day. Jon just being Jon. Can’t get out of his own way. It’s not a good look for him as himself but being a champion of the sport, it’s also not a good look because you’re going to have people think you can do the wrong things and still be OK.”

I was expecting more... https://t.co/IUqnISJUZ4 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) May 2, 2020

Yeah usually the winner gets all the cool shit https://t.co/M5gf91z7Sa — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 3, 2020

Many were of the view that Reyes actually got the better of Jones when the pair fought each other in a back and forth thriller which Jones ended up clinching via unanimous decision. Reyes however, hasn't given up and wants another chance to punish the reigning champ for his misdoings outside the Octagon and take away his title.

“As a fighter and as the guy who wants to fight him, I want to be the one to serve him justice. That’s where I am with that. I want to fight him. Just as a sports fan, somebody that’s looking at doing something, there should be repercussions for your actions. As a fighter, I want to beat him up.”