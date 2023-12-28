"Don’t accept video weigh ins" - UFC star Jack Hermansson shares clip showing how fighters manipulate scales to weigh 10kg less than actual weight

UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson put out some well-intentioned advice for young up-and-coming fighters about weight manipulation.

Hermansson took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and demonstrated how a weighing scale can be manipulated.

He weighed a kettlebell first to calibrate the scale before weighing himself. The display showed that he was 86.4 kilograms. He then revealed that the scale was showing a faulty reading and had a broken corner. The Swedish-Norwegian fighter then used an accurate weighing scale to show that his right weight was just about 96 kilograms.

The post was accompanied by a caption that warned younger fighters from trusting video weigh-ins. He wrote:

"Warning [warning emoji] for the young fighters coming up and fighting at smaller shows. Don’t accept video weigh ins. It is easy to manipulate a scale. Here is a example where I use a scale with a broken corner to weigh 10kg less than my actual weight."

Joe Pyfer discusses his upcoming fight against Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson will headline UFC Fight Night 236 against Joe Pyfer to kick off his 2024 season. The two will square off on February 10 at the UFC Apex.

Pyfer spoke to MiddleEasy in an interview and believed he held the edge over 'The Joker'.

"I think that my skills are – bar none – better than his. I just don’t think this is a terrible big step up like everybody else thinks because I’ve been in the sport for so long, and I may not have as many fights. But I’ve had my mind conditioned."

Pyfer also spoke about treating the fight as just another fight, but maintained that he would not disrespect his 'tough' opponent.

"It’s another fight. He’s a guy who has a heart, lungs, and breathes air like me. I don’t give a f*ck about his number. He’s 35 years old, 10-6 in the UFC, he’s a tough guy. I like him. He’s a good guy. He’s not a piece of sh*t. I don’t really have that many nerves. I just understand that I’m pushing myself. I got to search in my soul to push myself to a new level because I’m going to give him that much respect."

Check out Joe Pyfer's full interview with MiddleEasy on YouTube below (4:20):