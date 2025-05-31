“Don’t you dare come up!” - Tawanchai tells interim champ Nabil Anane to stay at bantamweight

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand has a message for interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane.

Don't even think about moving to featherweight.

Tawanchai and Nabil are close friends and training partners, and the featherweight Muay Thai king is more than familiar with the Algerian-Thai phenom's capabilities.

In an appearance on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, Tawanchai told Nabil:

"Just stay right there in your division. Don’t you dare come up!"

Nabil is a freak of nature in Muay Thai, who stands at six feet four inches tall. His height and reach have been a problem for anyone who has stepped in the ring with him.

Among the biggest names on Nabil's hit list in ONE Championship include Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, Soe Lin Oo, 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo, and 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Of course, Tawanchai is merely joking. But a battle against Nabil Anane surely presents an interesting proposition.

The biggest and baddest bantamweight versus the featherweight Muay Thai king? Fans would gobble it all up.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai hellbent on running it back with Masaaki Noiri: "I definitely want a rematch"

Tawanchai PK Saenchai was unceremoniously knocked out by Japanese star Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March, missing out on capturing the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

But instead of retreating back to Muay Thai, where he holds the featherweight gold, Tawanchai says he's determined to book a rematch with Noiri and claim his vengeance.

Tawanchai said:

"Let me tell you right here that I definitely want a rematch. I'll ask the boss, for now I'm not interested in Muay Thai. I'll focus on kickboxing and the rematch."

