WATCH: Thai megastars Tawanchai and Superbon's clinical exchange in first world title showdown

When Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon first stood across from each other in the same ring nearly two years ago, they reminded the world why they're among the elite strikers in combat sports today.

Their initial clash took place in the headline bout of ONE Friday Fights 46 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in December 2023, with Tawanchai defending his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against his fellow Thai superstar.

Check out the matchup's highlights uploaded by ONE Championship on Instagram below:

Right from the opening bell, both men met center stage and unleashed heavy artillery. It was a thrilling yet highly technical showcase — two of Muay Thai's finest going blow-for-blow in a masterclass of precision and power.

Tawanchai brought constant pressure, while Superbon played the role of counter-striker through the early rounds. But as the bout wore on, the tempo surged. The final two rounds saw the two warriors trade explosive punches and solid kicks in a gripping finish.

When the dust settled, Tawanchai's accuracy and forward momentum earned him a majority decision victory, solidifying his position at the top of the division.

Tawanchai attained decisive victory in rematch vs. Superbon

After their razor-thin first encounter, Tawanchai PK Saenchai entered the rematch against Superbon at ONE 170 this past January, determined to leave no room for doubts.

As soon as he came out of the gates, Tawanchai imposed his will with lightning-fast hands and punishing power, unleashing hard boxing combinations from mid-range that quickly had Superbon on wobbly legs.

Tawanchai then shifted into overdrive in the second round, scoring three knockdowns to earn a commanding technical knockout and triumphantly retain his divisional crown in emphatic fashion.

Watch Tawanchai's astounding finish of Superbon below:

