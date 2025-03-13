FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai overcomes fellow superstar Superbon in epic first fight for featherweight Muay Thai throne

Before Tawanchai PK Saenchai steps back into action later this month, fans have the opportunity to revisit a bout that put his resilience to the test.

Ad

This happened when Tawanchai staked his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship against fellow superstar Superbon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

Watch the full fight below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Both men wasted no time engaging, meeting at the center of the ring to unleash their most powerful strikes. Tawanchai dictated the pace from the outset, pressing forward relentlessly. Meanwhile, Superbon remained composed, relying on his counterstriking through the first three rounds.

The intensity soared in the final two frames as the two warriors traded heavy punches and thunderous kicks.

When the dust settled, it was Tawanchai's precision that spelled the difference, earning him a majority decision on the judges' scorecards.

Ad

With the outcome of the initial encounter leaving many believing that it could have gone either way, Tawanchai silenced any doubts when he had the chance to run it back with Superbon at ONE 170 this past January.

This time, the judges were not needed as he floored Superbon three times in the second round of the rematch to author an emphatic TKO victory.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai takes on Masaaki Noiri for interim kickboxing gold at ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai wishes to pull off the same performance when he enters enemy territory for his next outing.

Ad

The Thai dynamo will clash with hometown hero Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172, scheduled for March 23 at Japan's fabled Saitama Super Arena.

A win in this high-stakes showdown would reinforce Tawanchai's stature as the latest two-sport titleholder under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE 172 will be available on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.