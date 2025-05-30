  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Frustrated with myself” - Superlek admits sting of losing to Nabil Anane never goes away

“Frustrated with myself” - Superlek admits sting of losing to Nabil Anane never goes away

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 30, 2025 08:55 GMT
Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and former two-sport ONE world titleholder 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is a couple of months removed from his most devastating defeat yet, and he's having trouble coming to terms with it.

Ad

The 29-year-old veteran suffered a shocking three-round unanimous decision to six-foot-four-inch tall phenom Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March.

Prior to that fight, Superlek also lost his bantamweight Muay Thai belt on the scales, to add insult to injury.

Needless to say, nothing seemed to go Superlek's way.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superlek spoke on his struggles and how he's still so hung up on disappointment after that lackluster showing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"I would say that I was facing a few struggles at that time, and mainly, I just feel kind of frustrated with myself. I actually don't know how to describe this feeling."

Nevertheless, fans expect Superlek to make a complete comeback and return to form sometime later this year.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 shares timetable on return to action: "I just want my body to be absolutely ready"

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is out for redemption, and he assures fans he will be back, and even better than ever.

Ad

The Thai superstar just wants to make sure he's at a hundred percent before committing to his return.

He told South China Morning Post:

"Now, my condition has been much better because there are a few teams working with me on this injury. So yeah, I think like I just want to like you know go back, just like take care of my injury, and yeah probably one month more I can return."
Ad

Superlek added:

"I just want my body to be absolutely ready. Absolutely 100 percent before I get back into the ring. That’s my goal right now."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superlek Kiatmoo9's next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications