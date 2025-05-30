“Frustrated with myself” - Superlek admits sting of losing to Nabil Anane never goes away

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and former two-sport ONE world titleholder 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is a couple of months removed from his most devastating defeat yet, and he's having trouble coming to terms with it.

The 29-year-old veteran suffered a shocking three-round unanimous decision to six-foot-four-inch tall phenom Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March.

Prior to that fight, Superlek also lost his bantamweight Muay Thai belt on the scales, to add insult to injury.

Needless to say, nothing seemed to go Superlek's way.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superlek spoke on his struggles and how he's still so hung up on disappointment after that lackluster showing.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"I would say that I was facing a few struggles at that time, and mainly, I just feel kind of frustrated with myself. I actually don't know how to describe this feeling."

Nevertheless, fans expect Superlek to make a complete comeback and return to form sometime later this year.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 shares timetable on return to action: "I just want my body to be absolutely ready"

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is out for redemption, and he assures fans he will be back, and even better than ever.

The Thai superstar just wants to make sure he's at a hundred percent before committing to his return.

He told South China Morning Post:

"Now, my condition has been much better because there are a few teams working with me on this injury. So yeah, I think like I just want to like you know go back, just like take care of my injury, and yeah probably one month more I can return."

Superlek added:

"I just want my body to be absolutely ready. Absolutely 100 percent before I get back into the ring. That’s my goal right now."

