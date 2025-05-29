Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek aims to be at "absolutely 100 percent" before he returns to action: "My goal right now"

Fresh off his unanimous decision loss to Nabil Anane last March 23 at ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is focused on resting his body before talking about his next potential fight.

Ad

Superlek was recently asked by the South China Morning Post who, between Anane and Rodtang, he would rather have in a rematch first. The Thai striking superstar said that he wants to make sure that he's physically 100 percent first, stating:

"I just want my body to be absolutely ready. Absolutely 100 percent before I get back into the ring. That's my goal right now."

Watch Superlek's interview here:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'The Kicking Machine' seemed to be out of his element during his recent match, which resulted in his second defeat under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Making that loss to the Thai-Algerian even tougher was the fact that he lost his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the scales after missing weight, which prompted the promotion to downgrade their supposed unification world title match to a non-title battle.

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172 via watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Superlek admits that he committed a mistake during the buildup of his fight with Nabil Anane at ONE 172

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion admitted that he made a crucial mistake in his preparation for the fight against Nabil Anane at ONE 172.

Although he didn't mention it directly, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative acknowledged it, as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"Nico Carrillo and Nabil both want the championship belts, and if I just keep denying them the chance - it's just not - it's just not it, you know. But then it just came to this that I made a mistake and it resulted in whatever it is that you guys are seeing."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.