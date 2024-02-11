"Don’t ever think you can f**k with me” - Gordon Ryan speaks out after his TRX truck was located and returned to him following theft of the vehicle

Gordon Ryan has been reunited with the Ram TRX truck that was was stolen from his driveway several days ago, and he has sent out a strong message in the wake of the incident.

'The King' offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who could provide him with either the truck, or information that led to findin his truck. At this stage, it is unclear how the Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) practitioner was able to find and secure the stolen vehicle.

A former teammate turned foe of Ryan's, Craig Jones, mercilessly trolled the American following his announcement that somebody has taken his TRX truck. Jones even went as far as to joke that he was the perpetrator behind the theft.

After having his truck safely returned to him, 'The King' took to Instagram to share the following with his followers:

"There's a lesson to be learned here. Well, really 2. 1- I have friends and eyes EVERYWHERE. 2- Don't ever think you can f**k iwith me and get away with it. Full post coming soon."

See Gordon Ryan's post below:

Gordon Ryan announces he will step away from BJJ competitions in 2024, bar one event

Gordon Ryan has announced that he will not be competing until he has fully recovered from his current health issues, bar one event, the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) World Championships.

The ADCC championship is without doubt the most prestigious no-gi grappling event in the world, and 'The King' is a current four-time champion.

Ryan has suffered from debilitating stomach issues for years, and even withdrew from two scheduled matches in December 2023 due to his current health problems.

Having briefly retired from the sport several years ago, the American will now be taking another step back from competition to focus on regaining full health.

He took to Instagram to share the following message, writing:

"I was bedridden for weeks without eating, stomach full with bile, spending 3-4 hours a day belching and dry heaving in the bathroom. While living that, I've finally accepted and came to peace with the fact that my body can't handle the amount of pressure I put it under until my stomach and immune system is 100% better.. My immune system simply can't handle the workload of camp after camp.... As hard as this is, I will only be competing at ADCC until my health is 100% restored, and if it's not, no one will ever do what I've done, so I can be at peace with that."

See Gordon Ryan's post below: