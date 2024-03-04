"Don’t get a cut this time" - Fans react to Tyson Fury's new training footage posted with a special message to Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is back in training to fight Oleksandr Usyk, and fans are understandably cautious.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' are currently set to collide on May 17 in Saudi Arabia. The fight between the two heavyweights will crown the first undisputed champion in the weight class since Lennox Lewis. 'The Lion' will reportedly be on-hand for the historic bout as well, as it's guest of honor.

For those who follow the heavyweight division, they're aware that the fight is almost two years in the making. Fury and Usyk famously had lengthy negotiations, and the bout seemed that it would never happen. However, last fall, the two struck a deal for Dec. 23, prior to the Brit's fight with Francis Ngannou.

After 'The Predator' nearly upset the champion in October, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk was postponed to Feb. 18. Again, the British boxer was forced out of the bout. This time, due to sustaining a cut in sparring. Quickly, Usyk's promoter and manager cast doubt on the injury.

However, 'The Gypsy King' later released a picture of the cut, putting the scandal to bed. Exactly a month on from that cut in sparring, Fury is now back in training. On Instagram, the heavyweight boxer took to social media to release a video of himself shadowboxing in the ring.

In the video, Fury is light on his feet and seems quick, even adding in the caption that he will defeat Usyk inside seven rounds. However, fans on social media are still a bit concerned. Some argued that the boxer still won't fight the Ukrainian, while others warned him to stay safe for the bout.

One of the comments read:

"Don't get a cut this time mate"

See other fan responses below:

[Comments from @TysonFury comment section on Instagram]

See the injury that forced Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk postponement

To Tyson Fury's credit, his injury last month was a bit of a freak accident.

After news emerged that 'The Gypsy King' was out of his bout with Oleksandr Usyk, many fans quickly bashed him. 'The Cat' and his team did so as well, with some of the members of his team alleging that the injury was inflicted on purpose.

However, footage was later released of the sparring session that forced the fight to be postponed. In a brief clip posted to social media, Fury is in the clinch with his shorter sparring partner.

His partner then throws an awkward punch from the side, that instantly splits Fury open. While some alleged that the shot was an elbow, that was later revealed not to be the case. What can't be denied, however, is the massive damage that the punch inflicted on Tyson Fury.