Oleksandr Usyk's promoter casts doubt on 'unconvincing' sparring video that derailed Tyson Fury bout

Oleksandr Usyk's promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, has questions about Tyson Fury.

Last week, 'The Gypsy King' formally pulled out of his Feb. 17 clash with 'The Cat'. In the process, derailing the first undisputed heavyweight title bout in over two decades. Ultimately, it was a brutal cut suffered by Fury that led to the fight's cancelation.

Not long after the British boxer pulled out of the contest, sparring footage was released to social media. In sparring, Fury was in the clinch, and his training partner hit him with a short shot.

As a result, he suffered a brutal cut, and Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk was postponed. While the Ukranian's promoter, Krassyuk, has no questions about the legitimacy of the cut, he's still a bit confused.

Speaking with Boxing News earlier this week, Krassyuk discussed that sparring video. In the interview, he offered his thoughts (via Boxing Scene):

“The fact is that you cannot trust this video. And the video itself does not prove anything. The picture of the cut, yeah, it shows us the fact. The cut is severe. But getting punched in a gear by an uppercut and get cut? No way. There is an elbow. But how the hell can an elbow get inside after an uppercut?... Many questions. This video is not convincing."

Check out his comments below (10:30):

Sparring partner opens up on Tyson Fury's injury

Agron Smakici has taken ownership of the sparring match that derailed Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

While many have taken aim at 'The Gypsy King' for the cut, it seems that it was just an unfortunate accident. While Alexander Krassyuk stated that the injury was real, Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas, later stated the opposite.

Expand Tweet

However, Croatian heavyweight contender Smakicki has confirmed that the cut was real. The 20-2 boxer was the one who sparred with Fury last week but denied that he landed an elbow.

Speaking in a recent interview with IFL TV, he discussed the sparring match (via Boxing Social):

“Unfortunately it looks like bad news because I cancelled the biggest fight, but it wasn’t on purpose. That’s nonsense [that I don’t feel bad] because I’m telling you it was a punch. I threw a punch. I feel the punch [but] because how he was pulling my head forward, maybe it goes to the elbow. I didn’t [do it] on purpose.”

Check out his comments below (:30)