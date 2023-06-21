"Don't go just yet" - Brandon Moreno opens doors for potential title fight with Henry Cejudo

Brandon Moreno shares a long history with Henry Cejudo, as the pair used to be close friends. While 'The Assassin Baby' is set to defend his flyweight against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 next month, hoping for the chance to face 'Triple C'.

Speaking to the media, in a clip translated by MMA Junkie, the No.9-ranked pound-for-pound fighter said:

"I don't want to disrespect (Pantoja) at all. I only left that comment because Henry was saying that he didn't know what was going to happen, that he might retire, and all I wanted to do was plant the seed like, 'Hey, don't go just yet.

"Wait for me and give me a chance', but beyond that, I don't have much to say. I need to focus on Alexandre because he's a serious challenge."

The flyweight champion added:

"I definitely think that Sterling won. I think that even having lost, I thought he looked good. Remember, Sterling is super difficult. I've trained with him, and I know how good Aljamain Sterling is, especially on the ground with his grips and takedowns, so on that end, I respect him a lot, but I do think he slightly looked, I don't want to say out of shape, but maybe rusty. He didn't have the same distance management, just rusty."

Check out Brandon Moreno's comments on Henry Cejudo below (starting at the 31:09 mark):

The former friends and training partners publicly fell out after Cejudo did not select Moreno on his team in The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions. Ironically, 'Triple C' passed over 'The Assassin Baby' for Alexandre Pantoja, his UFC 290 opponent.

What did Brandon Moreno say following Henry Cejudo's return?

Brandon Moreno wasted no time calling out Henry Cejudo following his UFC 288 loss to Aljamain Sterling. The flyweight champion shared a picture of the two together, captioning the post:

"@henry_cejudo don’t retire yet, please wait for me, I’m going to win my fight in July, and then we can finish business, main event in Mexico City, I go to 135 lbs, fuck belts, just you and me in the octagon !!"

Cejudo was asked about the comments in his post-fight press conference, responding:

"I guess now everybody wants a piece of me, huh? I guess we'll talk about it. Money talks. If the UFC wants to put it together, and there's a nice little budget in for both of us.

"I ain't doing it in Mexico, though. H**l no. We can do it here in America or something like that, but I'm not opposed to any of that."

Check out Brandon Moreno's call-out and Henry Cejudo's response (starting at the 4:40 mark) below:

While it remains to be seen if the two will clash in the octagon down the line, both fighters seem open to the possibility.

For now, Moreno will look to defend his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290. Cejudo, meanwhile, will look to re-enter the bantamweight title picture when he faces Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 292.

