"Don't grab the fence, dude" - Mike Beltran's decision not to penalize Nicolae Negumereanu at UFC Vegas 29 splits opinion

Nicolae Negumereanu picked up his first win in the UFC on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 29, but it wasn't without a help in hand from Mike Beltran.

During the prelims, Negumereanu faced fellow UFC rookie Aleksa Camur in a light heavyweight contest and took home the split decision at the end of three rounds.

#UFCVegas29 Official Scorecard: Aleksa Camur vs Nicolae Negumereanu



View All Official Scorecards: https://t.co/LgU9IdDlqj pic.twitter.com/BJBrg2GSfP — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 19, 2021

Nicolae Negumereanu lost his UFC debut to Saparbek Safarov in March 2019 via a unanimous decision.

His opponent Aleksa Camur is a Dana White's Contender Series alum currently on a two-fight losing skid.

He started with a decision win in the UFC against Justin Ledet after beating Fabio Cherant via TKO in Season three of DWCS. He then lost to William Knight at UFC 253 and Nicole Negumereanu tonight.

Throughout the duration of the fight, Nicolae Negumereanu was warned by referee Mike Beltran for grabbing the fence multiple times, yet a point was never deducted for the foul.

“DON’T GRAB THE FENCE DUDE.”

-Mike Beltran pic.twitter.com/rMeuoMYQJo — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 19, 2021

Viewers caught on to it, and as is the case with most controversial incidents, made their opinions heard on social media.

Internet reacts to Mike Beltran's refereeing for Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Aleksa Camur at UFC Vegas 29

Robert Sargent pointed out that there were five separate warnings for Nicolae Negumereanu, which is perhaps one too many to get away with without losing a point.

Nicolae Negumereanu has had five stern warnings for grabbing the cage and has not been docked a point. Five warnings. #UFCVegas29 — Robert Sargent (@MMARising) June 19, 2021

Some fans thought Negumereanu was simply lucky to still walk away with the win.

Aleksa Camur and Nicolae Negumereanu go the distance with both showing off they have iron chins. Nicolae very lucky not to get a point deduction for constant fence grabbing. In the end the judges give the split decision to Negumereanu #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/wcqpLpdFL7 — Amar Singh (The Great Towel-E) (@SkyBlue_Am) June 19, 2021

Here's another.

Nicolae Negumereanu lucky to not have lost a point. BUT being out for three years and coming back to win, you could see the determination. And the power of course‼️ #UFCVegas29 — Chin Check (@ChinCheckPod) June 19, 2021

Others questioned the UFC's point-deduction policy by tagging the president Dana White.

#UFCVegas29 results: Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Aleksa Camur via FENCE GRABS

What is @ufc doing? @danawhite — CotC (@CoachoftheCrowd) June 19, 2021

ESPN's Brett Okamoto took a shot at Mike Beltran, saying that the veteran referee would rather fight a competitor than take a point from him.

At this point, I think Mike Beltran would get into a fist fight with a fighter who doesn't heed his warnings before he'd take a point from him. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 19, 2021

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley joked about how little attention Nicolae Negumereanu was paying to Mike Beltran's warnings, which were clearly falling on deaf ears.

Mike Beltran: I SAID DONT GRAB THE FENCE. THIS IS THE LAST TIME IM GOING TO TELL YOU. DONT GRAB THE FENCE.



Negumereanu:#UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/BWkzJZekKk — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) June 19, 2021

One Twitter user sent out word to all the fighters who follow their account, pointing out that they can get away with at least ten fence grabs before a point is deducted if Mike Beltran is refereeing one of their fights.

Note to all fighters that follow me: If Mike Beltran is your ref, you can get away with at least 10 fence grabs before you get a hard warning. — Dan (@BestFightPicks) June 19, 2021

Another user straight-up put the responsibility of Aleksa Camur's loss on Mike Beltran's refereeing.

Mike Beltran not taking a point for multiple fence grabs just put a loss on Camur's record. #UFCVegas29 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) June 19, 2021

There were several tweets making fun of the fact that Mike Beltran landed significant strikes, referring to his slaps of warning, with one of them even comparing it to Ben Askren's record.

Mike Beltran has officially landed more significant strikes in the Octagon than Ben Askren. #UFC — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) June 19, 2021

Sean O'Malley was at it once again, this time suggesting a reality show idea starring Mike Beltran where he disciplines 'sh*t bird TikTok teens'.

A thought occurs. Reality show but it's just Mike Beltran disciplining shit bird Tik Tok teens. #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/Awq0Pxf7HW — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) June 19, 2021

Some fans called for Mike Beltran to be relieved of his refereeing duties as well, given the slip-up.

Mike Beltran needs to be relieved of his duties he was a great ref but after 8+ warnings you have to take not only one point but multiple points. Getting fucking ridiculous….. @danawhite #UFCVegas29 — Ben (@phillyftw23) June 19, 2021

Several of the tweets were funny and were humorous takes on how Mike Beltran slapped away Nicolae Negumereanu's hand in the end for grabbing the fence, but still did not deduct points.

Mike Beltran with the Stockton Slap #UFCVegas29 — Lucas Grandsire (@GrandsireMMA) June 19, 2021

