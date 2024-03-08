“Don't hold yourself back” – Phetjeeja has a message for everyone on International Women’s Day

ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has a strong message for all women on International Women’s Day.

The Thai sensation is just hours away from unifying her kickboxing belt at ONE Fight Night 20 against reigning divisional queen Janet Todd. Their exciting main event showdown is set to take place on the day we celebrate and champion women’s achievements on a global scale.

So on the eve of her world title showdown, Phetjeeja shared a strong message of inspiration to all the young potential trailblazers in the world who struggle to believe in themselves or in what they do.

Speaking to ONE, the 22-year-old prodigy said:

“For International Women's Day, I want to support women in whatever they want to do. Whether they want to try something new, such as wanting to learn Muay Thai. I will encourage them to do it. Don't hold yourself back and think that women are physically weak like men. Women can be strong and protect themselves. They can have hearts as strong as men.”

Women’s Muay Thai and kickboxing are slowly thriving, thanks to all the tough women in the industry like ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja and American veteran ‘JT’ Janet Todd, who with their gifts and talent, are making it easier for women to compete in martial arts.

This Friday, both combatants will demonstrate their exceptional skills on the world stage as they fight for the undisputed atomweight Muay Thai title at ONE Fight Night 20.

Phetjeeja believes her boxing is much better than Janet Todd’s

Phetjeeja will rely on some of her key strengths when she dukes it out with Janet Todd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

The fast-rising star has managed to put away four of her last five opponents using only her fists. She only won by decision against Anissa Meksen last year due to the French-Algerian’s tough chin. But the more Phetjeeja fights, the better she gets.

Against Todd, the Thai native says she’ll rely a lot on her boxing to keep Todd in check throughout all five rounds.

About her striking skills, Phetjeeja told ONE:

“I think I’m better than her at boxing. I am improving my punches to be more powerful and accurate.”

Watch Todd vs. Phetjeeja live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.