Janet Todd confident “ONE Championship is doing it right” in elevating Muay Thai and kickboxing in the US

In the eyes of ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, ONE Championship has led the charge in boosting both kickboxing and Muay Thai’s fame - especially in the US.

The promotion debuted in North America with ONE Fight Night 10 last May. It was headlined by the trilogy bout between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson for the ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

Also featured were hard-hitting Muay Thai fights between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Edgar Tabares, plus Jackie Buntan’s first-ever career TKO win against Diandra Martin.

Speaking with FightWave, Todd shared just how committed ONE Championship was to growing Muay Thai and kickboxing audience in the US:

“You know stateside, people like MMA with the smaller gloves. So to be able to pull those people into Muay Thai by introducing those small gloves with Muay Thai really really helped spread the popularity of it and I really appreciate the fact that he’s finding the top fighters, top competitors, so he has those amazing matchups where people can really get invested in the fights and see how each athlete progresses. So ONE Championship is doing it right.”

Watch the full interview with Janet Todd below:

Janet Todd prepped for unification showdown

On Friday, March 8, ONE Fight Night 20 will happen inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where the main event will see ‘JT’ and interim kickboxing world champ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom duke it out for undisputed status.

With it also serving as her retirement bout, Todd would love nothing more than to cement her already bulletproof combat sports resume with career win number 40.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.