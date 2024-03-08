WATCH: Janet Todd looks to end career on high note, Phetjeeja plans to stamp her own legend at ONE Fight Night 20

The timeless matchup of new generation versus veteran icon in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 20 is going to be the center of everyone’s attention come fight night.

Happening on International Women’s Day this coming Friday, March 8 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the status of undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion will be up for grabs.

The reigning world champion in Janet Todd has been a staple in the world of combat sports for the better part of her 15-year career and even produced a seven-fight winning streak under ONE Championship in the past.

Staring across her inside the ONE Circle will be the interim atomweight kickboxing world titleholder in Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

The 22-year-old will have the benefit of having the energy of youth on her side as she is 16 years younger than ‘JT’ and has been undefeated through five fights with four of them being TKO wins.

Add in the fact that this will be Todd’s retirement bout, the stakes just got even higher.

Phetjeeja details plans following Janet Todd super fight

A fighter must always be flexible enough to be prepared for anything that comes their way and ‘The Queen’ has already outlined what lies ahead for herself.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Phetjeeja stated that a return to Muay Thai is in the cards, but only if she beats the 38-year-old Todd.

With so much on the line, the generational bout between the established legend in Todd and the unstoppable force of nature that is Phetjeeja is set to be an instant classic.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and for free on Prime Video to all subscribers in North America.