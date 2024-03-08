Phetjeeja on Janet Todd’s greatest strength ahead of colossal clash at ONE Fight Night 20: “She can knock down anyone” 

ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion, ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand, isn’t taking her next opponent, reigning atomweight kickboxing titleholder Janet Todd lightly by any means.

Phetjeeja will attempt to unify the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title Todd in the main event at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video. The winner will be the undisputed queen of the division.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja said she has identified Todd’s strengths and believes underestimating the American would be a mistake.

‘The Queen’ said:

“I mostly watch her Muay Thai fights. I can see she’s good at lead punches and low kicks. She can knock down anyone with her low kicks. And I don’t underestimate her high kick. She’s tall. She has a good Muay Thai stance."

She added:

“Her biggest strength is her lead punch. I still can’t find her weakness yet. But I think her guard is too wide. I’m a former boxer so I know that narrow guards will throw weapons faster.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Phetjeeja can’t wait to enter the ring against Janet Todd: “I'm very excited to face her”

It’s one of the biggest fights this year, and ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja can’t wait to lock horns with Janet Todd in ONE Fight Night 20’s main event.

The 22-year-old Thai phenom told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

“I'm very excited to face her. I think she's a very very good fighter and I'm like, you know, really happy to be able to have a chance to fight her this [Friday]. So yeah, I’m excited.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.