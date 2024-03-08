ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand is looking to prove she’s the best female striker in the world by taking out another massive name.

Following her shocking unanimous decision victory over French-Algerian kickboxing icon Anissa ‘C18’ Meksen last December, Phetjeeja is gunning for a big win over reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd of the United States this weekend.

Phetjeeja will attempt to unify the atomweight kickboxing throne with Todd in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female fight card this 2024 International Women’s Day.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja says she eyes not just ONE gold, but also pound-for-pound best status with a win over Todd.

‘The Queen’ stated:

“I will be able to call myself the best women’s pound-for-pound striker in the world after winning this fight.”

As bold a claim as it may be, Phetjeeja could very well be right. A win over Todd would certainly prove she is the best in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja looks to exploit holes in Janet Todd’s defense: “I think her guard is too wide”

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja of Thailand is headed into arguably her toughest fight as a professional, and she is confident she has Janet Todd figured out.

The 22-year-old phenom told ONE Championship:

“I still can’t find her weakness yet. But I think her guard is too wide. I’m a former boxer so I know that [fighters with] narrow guards will throw weapons faster.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.