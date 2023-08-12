“Don’t let appearances fool you” - Elias Mahmoudi shows tremendous respect to BJJ master Mikey Musumeci

Elias Mahmoudi voiced his respect for Mikey Musumeci after they earned wins at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

On Friday, August 4, ONE Championship returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for an action-packed event. Among the winner of ONE Fight Night 13 was Mahmoudi, who secured a first-round knockout in a Muay Thai bout against Edgar Tabares.

'The Sniper' was backstage after his win and met up with Musumeci, who defended his flyweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event. The two victors shared a wholesome moment by taking a photo together.

Elias Mahmoudi posted the image on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Don't let appearances fool you - behind that smile lies an unstoppable force ready to conquer any challenge. @mikeymusumeci légende ❤️🦾”

Elias Mahmoudi made his ONE Championship debut in January 2019, defeating Yukinori Ogasawara by unanimous decision in a Muay Thai bout. Four months later, Mahmoudi secured his first promotional kickboxing win before prioritizing the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Since then, ‘The Sniper’ defeated Lerdsila Phuket Top team and lost against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee. The 25-year-old bounced back from his first promotional loss by taking out Edgar Tabares.

Meanwhile, Mikey Musumeci’s latest win extended his ONE record to 5-0. At ONE Fight Night 13, Musumeci was matched up against Jarred Brooks, leading to a rear-naked choke finish at the 7:30 mark.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his performance against Brooks.

ONE Fight Night 13 can be re-watch for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.