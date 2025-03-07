"Don't let Claressa Shields see this" - Fans react as Jake Paul claims Amanda Serrano is set to make history breaking Ronda Rousey's payday record

Amanda Serrano is set to challenge Katie Taylor in a trilogy bout for the undisputed women's super lightweight title, for which Jake Paul claims will earn her the sports record for the highest single-event payday, stunning fans on social media. The record was previously held by the great Ronda Rousey.

The bout will be of extreme importance to Serrano, not just from a financial perspective, but a competitive one as well. Serrano and Taylor have a well-known rivalry, and the Puerto Rican star will look to do her best and dethrone her for undisputed women's super lightweight gold.

Fans wasted little time in flocking to Paul's tweet. 'The Problem Child' has been a frequent collaborator of Serrano, who has fought on multiple Most Valuable Promotions cards. Now, she is scheduled to pocket the biggest purse of her career, and fans on X had a lot to say.

One fan poked fun at Claressa Shields, who is widely regarded as the greatest women's boxer of all time. Unfortunately, for all of her accomplishments, Shields has struggled to find both stardom and consistently high pay-days.

"Don't let Claressa Shields see this"

Meanwhile, another fan joked about Serrano's star power or lack there of.

"Is it bad that I have no idea who she is?"

Others pointed out that this means Taylor, Serrano's opponent, is not being paid the same amount.

"So Katie Taylor being paid less?"

Some, though, were more positive with their reactions.

"Congrats to her! Well deserved"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Amanda Serrano's career-best payday

Rousey is reported to have earned $4.5 million for her disastrous fight in 2015 against Holly Holm, a figure first mentioned on an episode of VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage.' While no figure has been released for Serrano, it would have to be above the reported $4.5 million sum Rousey is said to have pocketed.

Amanda Serrano has lost to Katie Taylor twice now

At first glance, the rivalry between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor appears one-sided. They have faced each other twice, and Taylor has emerged victorious each time. However, their first fight in 2022 was very competitive and ended in a controversial split-decision that Serrano felt she had won.

Their rematch in 2024, though, was even more controversial, as it was marred by repeated headbutts from Taylor, which were deemed accidental. The bout ultimately ended in a unanimous decision loss for Serrano.

