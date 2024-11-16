Katie Taylor responds to "dirty" fighter allegations after headbutt rips open Amanda Serrano's eyelid

Katie Taylor responded to the allegations about her being a dirty fighter after her unanimous decision win over Amanda Serrano. It was her second consecutive win over the Puerto Rican, however, the judges' decision was viewed as controversial.

Following the fight, Serrano and her coach shed light on the headbutt that opened up a nasty cut above her right eyelid and noted that 'KT' has a history of leading in with her head. They accused Taylor of fighting dirty as a result and blasted the judges for robbing her of a decision as the fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium cheered in agreement with her comments.

During her post-fight press conference, the undisputed female lightweight champion clapped back at the criticism surrounding her win. Taylor mentioned that her headbutts were unintentional as they occurred when both were colliding in an exchange and described it as being something that fighters have to deal with:

"It just happens sometimes when you're fighting against a southpaw especially. The fighters coming close and it just happens. I will say it was completely accidental. They're calling me a dirty fighter whatever, but that wasn't purposely done. I'm in there fighting like [Serrano] is and it's a rough sport and sometimes you get head clashes, so you have to fight through those things."

Check out Katie Taylor's comments below:

Katie Taylor responds to criticism for decision win over Amanda Serrano

In addition to her response to accusations that she was a dirty fighter, Katie Taylor responded to the criticism she received for being awarded the decision win over Amanda Serrano.

During the aforementioned clip, Taylor mentioned that she believes the decision was correct and isn't fazed about the public perception:

"I fought her twice and beat her twice. All of the judges were in agreement, so I really couldn't care less what's being said about the fight. I'm standing here again, I'm 2-0 against Serrano and I'm very very happy."

Check out the official judges' decision for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano below:

