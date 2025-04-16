Buakaw has tipped his hat to the reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, especially the improvements and tweaks he's made in his game to become one of the best fighters today.

The Thai legend said that other fighters should not be deceived by the lanky and skinny build of Anane, especially the power that he possesses with his kicks.

He explained this during his recent video reaction of the match between Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 last March 23 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, as he said:

"Nabil... Man. Since that loss, he's been getting better with every fight, leveling up. Don't let his skinny legs fool you. Call him skinny or what, but every strike he throws...wow."

Watch Buakaw's video here:

Aside from the victory and knockdown he scored against 'The Kicking Machine,' the Thai-Algerian sensation also notoriously defeated the likes of Nakrob Fairtex, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, and Nico Carrillo via TKO/KO finishes.

Buakaw says that Nabil Anane is a big problem in the bantamweight Muay Thai division

With his recent performance against 'The Kicking Machine' and his seven straight victories under the world's largest martial arts organization, Buakaw proclaims that the Team Mehdi Zatout representative will be a hard opponent to beat in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

The Thai legend even said that it would take someone of an elite calibre to stop Anane in his tracks and crack open his defense if they want to have a shot of neutraziling the physical advantages of the 20-year-old, as he also stated during the same reaction video:

"To be honest, I don't see anyone taking him down. Maybe, someone strong, someonse smart enough that can actually break through his defense."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

