Liam Harrison lauds Nabil Anane’s decision to take a step back vs. Soe Lin Oo: “He could have done some serious damage”

Liam Harrison commended Nabil Anane for showing restraint in his September 2024 scrap with Soe Lin Oo.
Sitting on a four-fight win streak, Anane put on another impressive showing at ONE Friday Fights 81, besting the Lethwei legend via unanimous decision.
Looking back on the bout, 'The Hitman' believes Anane could have likely done some serious damage before ultimately choosing to back off and use his 6'4" frame to keep the 'Man of Steel' at bay:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"It was a good job by Nabil, just took his foot off the gas in that because that could have ended in a real real bad disaster," Harrison told the South China Morning Post. "Halfway through round two, Nabil backed up.
"They were jabbing and teeping and keeping him away. If he really wanted to, he could have done some serious damage to him in that fight."
See the full interview below:
Of course, there's a reason why Liam Harrison took a closer look at Anane's win over Soe Lin Oo—he himself will be fighting the Myanmar star later this year.
Liam Harrison faces Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173 when the promotion returns to the United States
On Friday, August 1, 'The Hitman' will step back onto martial arts' biggest global stage for a highly anticipated clash with Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173 in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado.
It will be ONE Championship's first time back in the United States since ONE 168: Denver, an event that saw Liam Harrison suffer a brutal second-round knockout loss against Seksan—his first fight in more than two years.
Following the defeat, Harrison was ready to retire, but not before he gives it one more go inside the Circle.
Will 'The Hitman' see his hand raised one more time under the ONE banner, or will 'Man of Steel' spoil the Brit's stateside swan song?
For more details on ONE 173 on Friday, August 1 in Denver, Colorado, visit ONE Championship’s official website and stay up to date via the promotion’s social media channels.