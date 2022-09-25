"Don’t listen to them other guys" - Kevin Holland endorses Project Rock shoes in hilarious post amid controversy

Kevin Holland has poked fun at the 'Project Rock' shoes, a brand started by movie star Dwayne Johnson. Interestingly, the brand recently became the official footwear partner of the UFC.

Holland posted a humorously edited picture of himself with the brand's shoes on Instagram. 'Trailblazer' said that he liked the product and asked Johnson not to listen to other people's criticism.

"The Rock, I like the new red shoes don’t listen to them other guys."

Holland's post came after Nate Diaz recently criticized the shoe during a backstage interview with Megan Olivi.

Nate Diaz is not a fan of The Rock's shoes

Johnson recently signed a multi-year deal with the UFC under which the 'Project Rock' shoes have become a part of the UFC kit and have to be sported by athletes and their teams during events, workouts and other weigh-ins.

Commenting on the deal in an interview, The Rock said:

“Every walk to the iconic Octagon by a UFC fighter is fueled with passion, mana and the deep desire to establish their dominance and Legacy. I am proud, grateful and humbled that my innovative Project Rock training shoe is now the official global footwear partner of UFC. Being ‘the hardest worker in the room’ isn’t just a catchy slogan. It’s my life. But it’s not just my life. It’s the life and soul of every man and woman that competes in UFC. They are the hardest workers in the room."

Johnson's deal with the UFC has received backlash as it has been reported that the fighters will not receive any monetary benefit from the tie-up.

Asked around and not only are fighters not going to get paid anything to wear the shoes, the UFC is apparently requiring fighters do interviews with Johnson's media company Seven Bucks.

Kevin Holland hints at retirement in an Instagram post

Kevin Holland recently uploaded a cryptic post on Instagram, possibly hinting at retirement from the sport of MMA.

Holland's post came after his recent appearance at UFC 279. 'Trailblazer' was scheduled to fight Daniel Rodriguez but a last-minute re-shuffling of the fight card resulted in him facing Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round co-main event. The fight was a short-lived affair as 'Borz' overwhelmed Holland with his grappling skills and submitted him in the very first round.

Michael Bisping does not believe that Kevin Holland will retire from the sport right now. On an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said:

"That's bullsh*t, it's bullsh*t. Kevin Holland is a great fighter, he's very well known. He was the 2020 Fighter of the Year, he's a fan favorite, he's making money... If he was quitting and walking away, he would atleast jazz it up a little touch as opposed to using a font last seen on an Atari f*****g game system!"

