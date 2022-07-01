"Don't play with my food" - Gilbert Burns sends ominous warning to Michael Chandler for calling out Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal appears to have found himself in the crosshairs of Michael Chandler and Gilbert Burns. It all began with Chandler suggesting a potential bout against ‘Gamebred’ in response to a fan’s question on Twitter.

Burns entered the fray by posting:

“Don’’t play with my food.”

It's worth noting that Gilbert Burns and Michael Chandler are friends and teammates from Sanford MMA who have supported each other for a long time. Whether either of them is jesting in fun remains to be seen, but it's safe to assume that 'Durinho' wouldn't want 'Iron' taking this potentially huge fight away from him.

Burns has been vying for a fight against Jorge Masvidal for some time now. The Brazilian is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in one of the most memorable fights in UFC history. Ranked No.3 at the time, 'Durinho' agreed to fight No.11-ranked 'Borz' when it seemed like no one else wanted to.

Gilbert Burns has called for a fight against everyone from Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier to Jorge Masvidal, and 'Gamebred' also expressed his interest in the matchup.

Masvidal's most recent fight took place at UFC 272, where he took on his former friend and teammate Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ won by a unanimous decision after five rounds of wrestling domination.

Jorge Masvidal on a potential fight with Gilbert Burns

The UFC's BMF titleholder voiced his willingness to meet the Brazilian inside the cage. In an interview with MMA Underground’s John Morgan, Masvidal noted that his first pick upon returning would be Conor McGregor. However, if it's not to be, he'd be open to fighting Burns:

"If I couldn't get Conor, obviously, because he's the biggest paycheck there, Gilbert Burns is another fight that I would love... [He's] fought for the world title, has beaten ex-world champions, numerous great contenders, so Gilbert's a fight that stylistically, I want to do it because I know the fans are just going to go nuts... Wherever the fight goes, the floor, the the standup, it doesn't matter. It's going to be f****g fireworks."

Conor McGregor is still rehabilitating after the injury he suferred during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He has since announced his interest in fighting Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has also been vying for a fight against the Irishman, and so has Michael Chandler.

With such a plethora of options, it's fair to assume that Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal may not be booked right away. A fight between the Miami resident and Gilbert Burns could perhaps be much more realistic.

