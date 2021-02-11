'Don't say it. Kids might think it's okay if Maga Ismailov didn't study well' - Khabib Nurmagomedov on the importance of education

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said that children opting to pursue a career in sports by skipping education might develop 'antisocial behaviour'.

While speaking to reporters after the Eagle FC 33 tournament, the Dagestani fighter gave an example of his fellow fighter, Magomed Ismailov, who did not do well academically.

"I just talked to Maga (Magomed Ismailov) and asked how he did in school, and he said that he didn't do well. And I said to him, 'Don't say it. Kids might think it's okay if Maga Ismailov didn't study well and follow your bad example.' We should take it into consideration. We need to raise new generations in a good way," said Khabib Nurmagomedov. (Transcription courtesy: RT Sport MMA)

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the murder of a political figure in Dagestan by sharing a few lines of a famous poem on his Instagram account. The UFC lightweight champion had also stressed the importance of education in the same post.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he was focused on education as a kid

Doubling down on his earlier statement, Khabib Nurmagomedov further explained how he perceived education during his childhood days.

The 32-year-old said that education was always his first priority, and that his father wouldn't allow him to train if he received bad grades in exams.

"We need children to study first, and only then do sports. If training comes before studying, it might lead to antisocial behaviour; clueless and brainless. That's why education should always be the top priority. That's the way I grew up. For example, back in 2002, 2003, when my father had his first students, I was always with them. There were already world champions among them, and I was just 14 years old. And they thought I would become a teacher at school, not an athlete because I was so focused on education. Yes, I was training at the same time, but studying always came first. My father didn't even let me attend training if I had bad marks. He said: 'First study well, then I'll let you train,' said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

In January this year, he met Dana White to discuss his future at the promotion. But it appears as though the UFC president was not able to convince Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement.