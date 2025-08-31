  • home icon
  "Don't be surprised if Jack gets it done" - UFC legend backs Jack Della Maddalena to shock Islam Makhachev despite lopsided odds

"Don’t be surprised if Jack gets it done" - UFC legend backs Jack Della Maddalena to shock Islam Makhachev despite lopsided odds

By Subham
Modified Aug 31, 2025 13:41 GMT
A UFC legend believes Jack Della Maddalena (left) has what it takes to defeat Islam Makhachev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
A UFC legend believes Jack Della Maddalena (left) has what it takes to defeat Islam Makhachev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

A UFC legend is not underestimating champion Jack Della Maddalena and thinks 'JDM' possesses the skillset to defeat Islam Makhachev in their welterweight championship clash at UFC 322.

Makhachev vacated his UFC lightweight championship earlier this year after Della Maddalena dethroned Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. Since then, the Dagestani fighter has been spending his time bulking up for his welterweight debut. Recently, after the main event of UFC 322 was announced, Makhachev came out as the betting favourite over 'JDM.' Odds opened at Makhachev -185 and Della Maddalena +160 on May 12 and are currently standing at Della Maddalena +200, Makhachev -235.

Despite the lopsided odds, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping doesn't want fans to be surprised if the Australian gets the job done. In a recent sit-down with Bloody Elbow, Bisping said:

"The crazy thing is that Islam Makhachev is quite a sizable favorite. I think that's a little bit disrespectful to Jack Della Maddalena. The man's on an 18-fight win streak, he just beat Belal Muhammad, he defended all the takedowns there, he's beaten all the grapplers before. If Islam were to stand with Jack, that would be a bad idea. Jack's boxing and the footwork that's associated with boxing are going to be very advantageous. Don't be surprised if Jack gets it done." [h/t: Bloody Elbow]
Check out Michael Bisping's comments about Islam Makhachev below:

PFL lightweight champion updates on Islam Makhachev's conditioning ahead of welterweight debut

PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov, who is also Islam Makhachev's long-time training partner and close friend, recently appeared in an interview with MMA Junkie.

During the sitdown, Nurmagomedov discussed how thrilled he and his team are regarding Makhachev's welterweight debut. About Makhachev's current condition and weight, he added:

"He is now a little bigger. He has improved his muscles. He eats a lot, and now he is like 88 kilos, maybe 86-88. We're so excited for him because we don't have a two-time champion in our gym, but Islam is gonna be Inshallah." [8:16]
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

