  "This fight will NOT be close" - Fans react to Dana White announcing Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 322

"This fight will NOT be close" - Fans react to Dana White announcing Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 322

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 29, 2025 03:12 GMT
Fans react to Dana White announcing Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Dana White announcing Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev. [Images courtesy: Getty]

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Jack Della Maddalena will defend his welterweight belt against former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden.

Makhachev enters the bout after relinquishing his lightweight crown to chase history at 170 pounds. His dominant run at lightweight includes a 15-fight winning streak and four title defenses. The question now is whether his wrestling-heavy style will carry the same weight in a division stacked with power punchers.

Meanwhile, Della Maddalena has quickly built a reputation as a lethal striker with an 8-0 UFC record. His decision win over Belal Muhammad earlier this year secured him the title, and previous finishes of Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland set him up for the title shot.

Check out Dana White's announcement below:

Several fans took to X to react to the post made by ESPN MMA announcing the fight, where one fan wrote:

"This fight will NOT be close. 'JDM' inside the distance."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"If Makhachev gets to the same size as 'JDM,' he wins. I think he is more skilled .. BUT.. 'JDM' is a true [welterweight]. Makhachev might want to bulk up a bit [get to 195 lbs. or so]."
"There’s nothing 'JDM' can do. He struggled with Belal. What do you think Islam is going to do to him, actually applying his grappling skills? 2-time world champ."
"Islam's time has come."
"I hate this fight cause I like both fighters. I can’t pick against Islam, though."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dana White announcing Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]
Fans react to Dana White announcing Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]

Islam Makhachev open to superfight with Ilia Topuria after fighting Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev has not ruled out a future clash with Ilia Topuria despite his current focus on UFC welterweight king Jack Della Maddalena. Makhachev vacated his lightweight belt earlier this year to move up and chase a second championship, while Topuria captured the vacant lightweight crown against Charles Oliveira.

Fans feared the superfight window had closed, but both fighters remain interested. Speaking about the potential clash against Topuria at a recent press conference, Makhachev said:

“I can’t say for sure. There’s some intrigue with Topuria... I’m also interested in that fight. Maybe it will be possible to make some kind of superfight.” [h/t Ushatayka]
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.

