“Don't tell my wife she's a superhero” - Fans react to Andrew Tate naming ‘the ultimate power’ of women

Andrew Tate might come out as a male chauvinist and the torchbearer of toxic masculinity to many people in the world. His contentious stance on gender roles within society, coupled with the belief that women are mere possessions of men, contributes significantly to his deeply misogynistic persona.

While for the most part, Tate seemingly propagates the notion that men are superior to women, he occasionally offers a refreshing perspective by speaking positively about women.

In a recent excerpt, possibly from one of his interviews, Andrew Tate openly discussed why women are better with children than men. He articulated that women wield an "ultimate power" derived from possessing qualities like patience, maternal instincts, and indispensable wisdom, which are crucial for nurturing children at their developmental stage. Tate stated:

"There are certain things that women do that are better than men. I found this amazing... The patience that a mother has with a toddler. She's been listening to Peppa Pig [British animated series] for four hours. I would lose my mind. So women have this emotionality which is so fantastic when it's properly used."

The maternal superiority that Tate was referring to in the video as "the ultimate power of women" drew some hilarious reactions from fans. One fan wrote:

"Please don't tell my wife she's a damn superhero. I'll never hear the end of it."

Another fan wrote:

"As a single father, I have to do both."

Elsewhere, Tate's comments perplexed one fan, who wrote:

"I still don't know who Andrew Tate is"

Andrew Tate offers to train with Dillon Danis ahead of Logan Paul clash

Andrew Tate has extended a helping hand to controversial MMA fighter Dillon Danis ahead of his boxing showdown with Logan Paul.

The highly-anticipated "Prime Card" scheduled for October 14 is set to feature a dual main event starring Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, built on a rivalry that has simmered on social platforms for years. This explosive encounter coincides with KSI and Tommy Fury's clash the same evening.

Andrew Tate, a former four-time former kickboxing world champion, has stepped forward to offer his expertise to Dillon Danis ahead of his bout with Paul. In a public exchange between the two fighters, Tate proposed the idea of sparring sessions.

Reacting to Tate's offer, Dillon Danis took to Twitter to express his respect for Tate's skills and the potential collaboration, stating:

"I have massive respect for the Top G and his skill set. It would be awesome to get some rounds in with the Cobra, depends on scheduling. But this is a huge possibility."

