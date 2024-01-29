"Don’t think I’m a nobody" – Superlek tells Takeru he is "no stepping stone" after huge upset over Japanese star in Tokyo

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo8 successfully defended his world title against Takeru Segawa this past weekend in a fight where he wanted to prove he was no mere replacement opponent.

The 28-year-old Thai champion stood toe-to-toe against the Japanese legend and eventually ended up with a unanimous decision victory in their headlining contest at ONE 165 on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan.

Following the victory, Superlek moved to highlight how he felt slighted when Takeru said he would have wanted and was really focusing on facing off with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at the event. 'The Iron Man' had to pull out in the lead-up because of injury.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym standout shared to Sportskeeda MMA in a post-fight interview that Takeru somewhat undermining his credentials was among the things he rallied around to go out and win. He said:

“This is a good lesson for Takeru, don’t think I’m a nobody, I'm no stepping stone.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE 165, Superlek lived up to his moniker of ‘The Kicking Machine', punishing ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ with telling kicks that left his leg badly bruised.

However, he was on the receiving end of a flurry of body shots late in the third round, where the champion really had to dig deep just to survive.

Superlek recalibrated from there and took the challenge head-on on his way to the unanimous decision win.

The victory was Superlek's second successful defense of the world title he claimed in January last year.

ONE 165 was ONE Championship’s first live on-ground event in Japan after nearly five years.

The next ONE main show takes place on February 16 with ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. The event will be headlined by a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash between champion Jonathan Haggerty and challenger Felipe Lobo.

It will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Superlek lining up fresh challenges after victory at ONE 165

Even before he went on to successfully defend his world title at ONE 165, flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 was already weighing his options next. He said it was part of his push of continuously challenging himself as a fighter.

Among them was moving up in weight and taking on fighters in a heavier division as well as competing again in Muay Thai.

‘The Kicking Machine’ shared this in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his fight at ONE 165 on January 28 in Japan, saying:

“For my next goal after I successfully defend my belt. I might go back to Muay Thai. Or move up to fight in a heavier division. Because I want to take on new challenges.”

At ONE 165, Superlek was a unanimous decision winner over Japanese superstar and promotion-debuting Takeru Segawa.

The two engaged in a virtual war of attrition as they advanced their respective causes. In the end though, it was the reigning champion’s hand that was raised in victory.

With the win, Superlek took his ONE Championship’s record to 13-1.