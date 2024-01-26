Superlek says his ONE 165 duel against Takeru “will prove who is the best kickboxer” in stacked flyweight division

One of the main reasons why reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has accepted the short-notice fight with Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, was finally revealed by the man himself.

Ahead of his second world title defense, Superlek had a sit-down interview with ONE Championship and stated that he is going to prove the doubters who question his reign as the division’s world titleholder.

Additionally, he wants to add the Japanese sensation as another victim to his already loaded pile of wins, as he said:

“This fight will prove who is the best kickboxer in this division. I admit that this fight is another very important fight for me. I have a lot of motivation for this fight. I want to prove to everyone that I am one of the fighters who can beat Takeru.”

‘The Kicking Machine’ is fresh off a career-defining win against fellow Thai superstar and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon from their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai battle in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Superlek eked out a unanimous decision victory after scoring a knockdown over ‘The Iron Man', which made the major difference in the judges’ scorecards. He intends to carry the momentum of that triumph into this upcoming clash with Takeru.

Superlek plans to utilize his leg kicks against Takeru, got his reps with Muay Thai legend Saenchai

Superlek has made no secret of his primary fight plan in his world title showdown with the former three-division K-1 world champion, and that is to nullify his aggression and quickness with his signature leg attacks. The 28-year-old Thai superstar intends to use this facet in his arsenal to keep Takeru at bay throughout the fight and disrupt his rhythm.

Also, Superlek was recently spotted with Muay Thai legend Saenchai in a football match where he got a few reps with his kicks as they exchanged several strikes on the pitch in full football gear, which drew laughter and entertainment from fans. ONE 165 is available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.