“My kicks are effective against anyone” - Superlek confident he can easily neutralize Takeru’s advance in world title defense

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is more than ready to defend his 26-pound golden belt and welcome Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa to the promotion on January 28 as they headline the loaded ONE 165 card inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

In a recent ONE Championship Instagram post, ‘The Kicking Machine’ wants to prove that his moniker is not just a nickname that was given to him after revealing his fight plan for how he will beat Takeru.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative declared:

“My kicks are effective against anyone. I’m gonna kick his legs to stop him from moving or slow him down.”

With the anticipation and knowledge of Takeru’s speed, Superlek aims to nullify that advantage by maximizing his leg attacks. This facet of his fighting arsenal has helped him become a world champion and record 12 victories in the promotion since arriving in 2019.

His signature leg kicks were also a big part of the 28-year-old Thai star’s unanimous decision win against the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their 140-pound Muay Thai catchweight megafight in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Superlek was also able to drop the ‘Iron Man’ with a powerful elbow and dealt him his first-ever defeat in a Muay Thai and kickboxing match in ONE Championship.

Superlek wants to add another feather to his cap by beating Takeru using his technical approach

For the second straight fight under the world’s largest martial arts organization, Superlek is pitted against a pressure-forward fighter who likes to relentlessly attack with aggression. But this is not new to the reigning flyweight kickboxing king, who has already been successful against such opponents.

The 28-year-old Thai superstar intends to fully utilize his fighting IQ and technical skills to beat Takeru in front of a hostile crowd, thus successfully defending his world title for the second time since winning it in January 2023. ONE 165 is available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.