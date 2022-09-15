"Don't try man, don't try" - When Canelo Alvarez laughed off the idea of fighting Conor McGregor

While speaking to BT Sport back in 2021, Canelo Alvarez laughed off the idea of fighting former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor.

The Mexican champion didn't want to talk about the Irishman for long. He seemingly didn't rate the MMA fighter's chances against him in a boxing ring.

Steve Bunce of BT Sport showed the professional boxer pictures of athletes and asked Canelo Alvarez to comment on their abilities. Bunce showed the Mexican a picture of McGregor and stated that the Irishman had been trying to fight him for years. This gained a comical reply from Canelo:

Oh my god, no. Don't try man, don't try.

Watch Canelo speak about Conor McGregor here:

McGregor had previously called out Canelo Alvarez back in 2020, but the fight talk didn't go any further than social media. Of course, the Irishman had already fought one member of boxing's Hall of Fame when he faced Floyd Mayweather under boxing rules a few years ago. 'Notorious' failed to beat Mayweather, but impressed many with his performance in the opening rounds.

Since losing to 'Money' in 2017, the UFC fighter has only won once in MMA, beating Donald Cerrone two years ago. The Irishman suffered multiple defeats against Dustin Poirier, and was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov upon returning to the sport after fighting Floyd Mayweather.

When did Conor McGregor last beat an active UFC fighter?

Despite Conor McGregor still being one of the biggest names on the UFC roster, the Irishman hasn't beaten an active UFC fighter since 2015. 'Notorious' spectacularly knocked out Jose Aldo at UFC 194 and has since won three more times in the organization.

However, Nate Diaz, Eddie Alvarez and Donald Cerrone have all left the UFC for various reasons - meaning that McGregor hasn't beaten an active UFC fighter in around seven years. Jose Aldo has also been rumored to be retiring. Merab Dvalishvili stated that the Brazilian told him he was going to retire after their latest bout.

Conor McGregor's latest wins against Donald Cerrone, Eddie Alvarez and Nate Diaz all came after 2015. However, 'Cowboy' retired from MMA, Alvarez moved to ONE Championship and Diaz recently fought the last bout of his contract against Tony Ferguson.

The Irishman is currently on a two-fight losing skid after failing to beat Dustin Poirier in back-to-back bouts. Both fights didn't go past the second round, with the latest bout leaving McGregor with a long-lasting leg injury which has since kept him out of action.

