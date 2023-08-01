"Don’t want to play any games" - Stephen Thompson sends message to the welterweight division after UFC 291 pullout

Stephen Thompson was set to face Michel Pereira on the main card of UFC 291. However, his opponent missed weight by three pounds, weighing in at 174 pounds. While 'Wonderboy' had the opportunity to take the fight and receive a percentage of 'Demolidor's fight purse, he opted against it. The No.7-ranked welterweight stated that he will not fight opponents who are overweight.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Thompson said:

"I want everybody to know right now in the 170 [pound] division that if you're going to fight me now, you better be on weight or it's not going to happen. I'm in a situation now, in a place in my career, where I want to fight fairly, man. I don't want to play any games. I don't want to play any games."

'Wonderboy' continued:

"I've been here in the UFC for 11 years. I've been fighting for a very long time and I don't want to play any games anymore. I want these guys to take it seriously. I want these guys to do it honorably, to show integrity and professionalism and that's what the sport is about. That's what martial arts is supposed to be about, right? That's how I see it."

Following the cancellation of the bout, Thompson took to Twitter to express his reasons for not taking the fight. He stated that he hopes other fighters follow suit, claiming that he believes fighters who miss weight don't receive enough punishment.

Stephen Thompson confirms that he hasn't been paid for UFC 291

Following the cancellation of Stephen Thompson's UFC 291 bout with Michel Pereira, rumors began to swirl that he would not be paid despite making weight. Speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Wonderboy' confirmed that he had not been paid, stating:

"I've done everything that I'm supposed to do. I've tried to be as honorable as possible when it comes to signing my contracts and abiding by it and doing what the UFC has said. I've done what they've wanted of me and I feel that they're going to do right by me. Things are still in talks. I think they're waiting for Dana White to come back from his vacation and we'll go from there, but at this point, nothing."

Thompson added that he would be disappointed if he is not paid as he showed up and made weight. He noted that he does believe that the promotion will do right by him.