"It's hard to be hungry when you're full" - Donald Cerrone gives insight on his UFC career

In a heartwarming interview, UFC icon Donald Cerrone opened up, looking back at his legendary career ahead of his much-awaited comeback at UFC 274. 'Cowboy' fielded multiple questions at the UFC 274 media day.

MMA reporter John Morgan asked Cerrone about his one-year layoff from professional MMA competition and whether the lengthy hiatus has been pleasant or annoying for him. The 39-year-old responded by asserting that “it was much-needed time off.”

'Cowboy' was asked similar questions by others as well about how he knew he should take a break and the 39-year-old spoke about what he’s fixed ahead of his comeback fight:

“I took a break because everyone says getting into the UFC is like the most important thing they could ever do in their life. And I agree with them on that. But when they get here, they seem to put the brakes on and kind of quit. Like, they make it all the way here, and they do so hard to get here, and then they put the brakes on. And I caught myself ridiculing these kids for doing that, and then I was doing the exact same thing ... They say that it’s hard to be hungry when you’re full. And I agree.”

Furthermore, Cerrone revealed that he shifted base from his ranch in New Mexico to the UFC PI (Performance Institute) in Las Vegas. ‘Cowboy’ noted that instead of being in control of his training at the ranch, he benefitted at the UFC PI as others guided him in his training, and he had to follow instructions.

Cerrone suggested that he didn’t train as well as he should’ve over the past few years. However, 'Cowboy' added he had plenty of motivation and has trained to the best of his abilities for his comeback matchup.

Joe Lauzon on Donald Cerrone’s recent struggles inside the octagon

Veteran UFC fighters Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon will clash in a lightweight bout at UFC 274 on May 7. Lauzon spoke to MMA Fighting earlier this year and addressed Cerrone’s recent losses.

'Cowboy' has lost five of his last six fights, one being an NC (No Contest). Joe Lauzon believes that the wear and tear from his lengthy career has adversely affected 'Cowboy's durability. Lauzon said:

"He has had a rough last couple of years but he's fought killer after killer after killer. He's fought really good guys at 170, at 155. He's fought some killers. So it's not a case where it's an easy fight, 'Cowboy's all washed up.'”

