After their majority draw at UFC Vegas 11, both Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and "The Hybrid" Niko Price called for a rematch. For the first time in 53 fights, Donald Cerrone added a draw to his resume, while it was Niko's first in 20 fights.

In their post-fight pressers, they both reiterated that thought to the press. Although Donald Cerrone said he deems this fight as a loss, making it 5 in a row for him. And that his next fight he will be fighting for his career.

He also continued to throw praise at 30-year-old Niko Price. While Price continued as he had all week by saying he hopes to one day become like Cowboy Cerrone. Donald went on to say that he wants to take some time away, and may need to speak to a sports therapist once again. And try to figure out why he sometimes gets the mental block in a fight.

But he'd look at January or February to fight Niko Price once again. And there is the possibility that there might be somewhat of an audience by then, depending on where the world is as far as the coronavirus is concerned.

In his illustrious career, Donald Cerrone hasn't fared too well in rematches. He's run back three fights that he lost and then lost the rematches as well. Benson Henderson at WEC 43 and 48, Anthony Pettis at UFC on FOX 6 and then again at UFC 249, and dropped two to Rafael Dos Anjos as well; at UFC Fight Night 17 then at UFC on FOX 17.

Niko Price hasn't fared much better. He has only run back one fight, losing both to Vincente Luque. First by submission at UFC Fight Night 119 and then by doctor stoppage at UFC 249. So in theory something would have to give here. Unless they wind up with another draw.

Dana White was asked about Donald Cerrone's status and did say he needs to talk with him. It seems that White will be busy talking to fighters as he also said he needs to talk with Tyron Woodley.

But is it worth it to rebook the Niko Price vs. Donald Cerrone matchup? If not for the 1st round eye pokes, Niko wins a decision. If not for just pure will from Donald Cerrone, he gets slept 2 minutes into the fight. Niko will most likely see a number net to his name come next week. And could look to take out a different big name in the game like a Robbie Lawler or Anthony Pettis.

The options for Donald Cerrone are a lot less, in either division; lightweight or welterweight. Although a name like Nick Diaz would look sweet next to his on a fight poster.