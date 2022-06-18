Fighting at UFC Apex during pandemic was "very strange", says Donald Cerrone 

Donald Cerrone is set to make his return to the octagon as he fights Joe Lauzon at UFC Austin this weekend. In a recent interview, the veteran hinted that he missed the crowd in his last few fights.

'Cowboy' has not fought in front of an audience since his UFC 246 clash against Conor McGregor. Cerrone is an entertainer through and through, and one might argue that a fighter like him thrives when the eyeballs are on him. However, he has missed that feeling in his last three fights as there had been no crowd during those contests due to COVID-19 protocols.

However, Cerrone will fight in front of a crowded arena this weekend against Lauzon. In a recent interview with Megan Olivi for ESPN MMA, he spoke about his experience of fighting in an empty arena:

"It's brutal. The crowd is roar of the thunder. It's the real thing. I couldn't imagine going to a football game and not reacting. And I've done it. I've tried it at the Apex. It's very strange. So, tomorrow night, the roar of the thunder baby."

Watch Donald Cerrone talk to Megan Olivi:

Cerrone is on the worst run of his career at the moment. Since Tony Ferguson snapped his three-fight win streak at UFC 238, he is yet to win inside the octagon. Losses against Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, and Anthony Pettis were followed by a no-contest against Niko Price. Cerrone succumbed to yet another defeat against Alex Morono in his last fight. He is making a return to the 155lbs division for his clash against Lauzon.

Donald Cerrone is a bonafide UFC legend

Donald Cerrone might be on a skid in his career. However, it's hard to take anything away from him considering what he has accomplished in his career so far.

'Cowboy' has the second-most finishes in UFC history with 16. He has 17 wins in the UFC's lightweight division and 10 finishes. Furthermore, Cerrone has a staggering 37 fights inside the UFC octagon and has also been a UFC title challenger over the course of his career.

Watch Cerrone's top UFC finishes:

Donald Cerrone has wins against the likes of Charles Oliveira, Jim Miller, Eddie Alvarez, Edson Barboza, Benson Henderson, and more in his time with the UFC. Regardless of the outcome of his fight this weekend, 'Cowboy' has written his name in UFC history and is a future Hall of Famer.

