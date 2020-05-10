Donald Cerrone vows to continue fighting despite fourth straight loss at UFC 249

Donald Cerrone isn't stepping away from the UFC

At tonight's UFC 249 prelims main event, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone stepped inside the Octagon for the first time since his devastating 40-second loss to the returning Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246. Upon his return, Cerrone faced another fighting veteran in the form of Anthony Pettis in what was a rematch seven years in the making.

Cerrone's last outing in the Octagon took quite the toll on him, so much so, that 'Cowboy' himself went on record to claim that he didn't have the right state of mind in the lead-up to the fight. However, tonight's performance against 'Showtime' was definitely a sign of better things to come for the Octagon veteran, regardless of the end result.

Donald Cerrone vows to continue fighting following UFC 249 loss

As expected, Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis put on an absolute show at tonight's UFC 249 preliminary main event, as 'Showtime' walked out as the winner via split decision but kudos to 'Cowboy', as well, for putting up another exciting performance upon his return to the UFC for the first time since January.

Cerrone might've ended up losing the bout via a split decision but in the aftermath of his return fight, 'Cowboy' took to his official Instagram and confirmed that despite suffering his fourth loss in the UFC, the veteran fighter will not be stepping away from Octagon action and vowed to make his return soon enough.

Here is what 'Cowboy' posted in regards to potential retirement talks:

What's next for Donald Cerrone?

Being the true BMF that he is, Donald Cerrone is expected to return to the Octagon at some point down the line, possibly once Dana White and co. finally, start booking fights on the UFC Fight Island.