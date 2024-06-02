Donald Trump, Aaron Rodgers, Alex Pereira, and more: Top celebrities spotted at star-studded UFC 302

UFC 302 turned out to be a star-studded affair as celebrities from different walks of life graced the event with their presence. One of the biggest personalities to attend was none other than former United States president Donald Trump.

Trump was accompanied by UFC CEO Dana White as he made his way into the arena and went on to greet the commentary team.

Stand-up comedian and Dustin Poirier's friend Theo Von was also in attendance. Another stand-up comedian spotted in the crowd was UFC commentator Joe Rogan's friend Joey Diaz.

The numerous UFC fighters who attended the event included Frankie Edgar, Robbie Lawler, Merab Dvalishvili, Brandon Moreno, Kayla Harrison, Justin Gaethje, and Alex Pereira.

Reality TV stars Mike Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino, known for the TV show 'Jersey Shore', and actor Chazz Palminteri were also a part of the crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

American football players Aaron Rodgers and Marcedes Lewis also attended the UFC 302 event.

Apart from that, UFC legend Mak Coleman and actress Michaela Cole were also spotted at the Prudential Center.

UFC 302 was headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Poirier. The bout was a thrilling affair where both fighters gave it their all.

The contest ended with Makhachev submitting 'The Diamond' with a D'Arce choke in the fifth round. Poirier now has a 0-3 record in undisputed UFC title fights.

In the co-main event, Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland locked horns in a five-round middleweight clash. The fight lasted the entire 25 minutes and ended in a split-decision victory for the former champion. The three judges scored the bout 50-45, 46-49, and 49-46 in favor of 'Tarzan'.