Donald Trump and Joe Rogan join Dana White’s inner circle as UFC White House moment goes viral

Dana White recently re-shared a photo of himself with former President Donald Trump and Joe Rogan from the Inauguration Day celebrations at the White House.

Ad

This comes after Trump's announcement about hosting a UFC event on the White House lawn as part of the festivities for America's 250th birthday. The news quickly went viral, catching the UFC CEO's attention, and he expressed his support through his social media accounts.

In his latest Instagram Story, White seemed to further hint that a UFC event on the White House lawn could indeed be a possibility, writing:

"UFC WHITE HOUSE >.... My boys!!!! @realdonaldtrump @ joerogan"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dana White's Instagram Story below:

Dana White's Instagram Story. [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]

Rogan, a prominent individual in the MMA community and UFC commentator, reshared White's story, indicating his support for a historic UFC event on the lawns of the White House.

Ad

Michael Bisping predicts Jon Jones and Conor McGregor to be part of Dana White and Donald Trump's UFC White House plan

Donald Trump's announcement drew a lot of attention, and several UFC fighters such as Jon Jones and Conor McGregor made it clear they wish to fight at the event.

Ad

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping discussed possible fighters for a UFC White House card. Indicating that Jones could headline, while McGregor could be co-headlining, Bisping said:

"If there is one fight, there's one location that Jon Jones would come out of retirement for... That would be the main event at the White House. Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, England vs. USA, all over again."

Ad

He added:

"Co-main event, McGregor already has his hand up... You know what he said - 'This is the perfect place to settle the score.' This fight is obviously three or four years in the making... If there is a spot, if there is a place, it's the White House... And of course, taking on Michael Chandler, who was just destroyed by Paddy Pimblett... If Conor comes back... I think he would probably beat Michael Chandler."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (4:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.