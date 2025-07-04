Dana White drops four-word reaction as Donald Trump confirms UFC event at White House for America250

Donald Trump's America250 plans have UFC CEO Dana White overjoyed. On Thursday, the POTUS kicked off a year-long celebration at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the nation's 250th anniversary.

On the momentous occasion, the 79-year-old announced his plans to hold a UFC event on the White House premises as part of the festivities. Trump plans to set up a venue that would accommodate a crowd of 25,000 on the White House lawn to facilitate a championship fight.

As he addressed the crowd, Trump said:

"We’re going to have a UFC fight. Think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. We're going to build a little... Dana is going to do it. Dana's great, one-of-a-kind. We're going to have... a championship fight. [With] 20,000-25,000 people [in attendance] and we are going to do that as part of [America]250."

Check out Donald Trump's comments below:

The news quickly took the internet by storm, and sure enough, the fight promoter was overjoyed at the prospect. He then took to Instagram to repost National Financial Advisor Meredith O'Rourke's story on Trump's announcement, writing:

"This will be EPIC!!!"

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram

The inauguration event in Iowa featured fireworks and patriotic displays, marking the launch of the America250 campaign ahead of the July 4 festivities. The celebrations will conclude on July 4, 2026, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Exciting UFC striker and elite flyweight contender wants to fight on America250

As Trump's announcement started making the rounds on the internet, the UFC also shared the news on their social media handles. Sure enough, there was no shortage of excitement from the talent on their roster.

Among the many who threw in their hat for the historic event was exciting middleweight striker Sharaputdin Magomedov. Shara "Bullet" took to Instagram, writing:

"The Pirate is here."

Despite his interest, it's unlikely that the Russian fight in the US due to his eye condition. 'Bullet' is blind in one eye, which could render him ineligible for a license from most Athletic Commissions in the country.

Women's flyweight contender Maycee Barber also noted her interest in the event, writing:

"My comeback will have to be here."

Check out a few other fighters' comments below:

Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on Instagram

