“What commission in the USA is going to allow him to fight though?” - Fans react to reports of Sharabutdin Magomedov’s US visa approval

Fans reacted after reports indicated that Sharabutdin Magomedov was approved for a United States visa.

The talented Dagestani middleweight joined the UFC last year and showcased his striking as he earned a unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva in his promotional debut. According to Red Corner MMA, he was recently granted an American visa, which would make him eligible to compete more frequently as the promotion hosts several domestic events in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans took to the comments and raised valid points as his ability to get sanctioned could be a tricky situation. He has a well-documented issue with his eye and fans mentioned that he could have difficulties as it pertains to dealing with the commissions. They wrote:

"What commission in the USA is going to allow him to fight though?"

"Shara will never fight in California 100%, let's see what commission let him"

"With that one eye? Not sure the commissions in the US are gonna like that"

Fan reaction tweets regarding Magomedov [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS - X]

It will be interesting to see whether the commissions will allow Magomedov to fight in the United States as the visa being granted could be a positive sign for him.

What is Sharabutdin Magomedov's MMA record?

Sharabutdin Magomedov was among several highly touted additions to the UFC and proved to be an exciting fighter to watch.

The Dagestani middleweight currently has an unbeaten 12-0 MMA record and most recently earned his first UFC win after defeating Bruno Silva via unanimous decision. Before joining the promotion, he spent the majority of his time competing in Russia and China.

'Bullet' began his career competing in Chinese-based promotion Chin Woo Men and amassed a 4-0 record before moving to Russian-based promotion AMC. What makes his unbeaten MMA record more impressive is that 10 of his 12 wins have come via KO/TKO, which is definitely appealing to fans.

