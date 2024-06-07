Donald Trump posts about Khabib Nurmagomedov after Gaza conversation at UFC 302

Donald Trump recently opened up about meeting Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 302 last weekend. The former POTUS heaped praise on 'The Eagle' for his accomplishments and saw "big things" in store for the UFC icon.

Trump and Nurmagomedov were notably spotted having a conversation about the ongoing conflict in Gaza at UFC 302, with the 77-year-old real estate mogul seemingly vowing to stop the war if he was re-elected as president. The United States presidential elections will be held in November this year, and Trump is widely expected to campaign for his second term.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Trump recently took to social media to talk about his meeting with the former UFC lightweight champion. In a recent X post, he called Nurmagomedov "probably the greatest fighter of all time" and wrote (via Truth Social):

"Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired after a record of 29-0, never having lost even a single round, is probably the greatest fighter of all time. I met him at the UFC event on Saturday night in New Jersey. A really smart guy - Big things in the future for Khabib! DJT."

Expand Tweet

Coach Javier Mendez on Khabib Nurmagomedov meeting Donald Trump at UFC 302

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez recently opened up about Khabib Nurmagomedov meeting Donald Trump at UFC 302 and shared his thoughts on their encounter. Mendez confirmed that Nurmagomedov pleaded with Trump to do something about the dire situation in Gaza and stop the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

In an interview with Red Corner MMA, the veteran mixed martial arts trainer shared some tidbits on the topic of conversation between Trump and Nurmagomedov. Backing Trump's bid for a second presidential term, he said:

"Actually, Khabib told me he met him [and], said, ‘Is there anything you can do about the Palestine war? Stop the war?’ War is not good for humanity, you know. Humanity, we all need to love each other and take care of each other... And we all need to be compassionate to our fellow men and women and children, especially children. So for me, I’m not against anybody, I’m just against hurting humanity."

Mendez continued:

"Donald Trump had the best response of the whole arena. The whole place went crazy for Donald Trump. And I’m crossing my fingers that he can get back on board because he is a businessman. He’s a businessman first. He is for humanity. Donald Trump is the right man for the job, for the USA and the world."

Catch Javier Mendez's comments below (10:03):