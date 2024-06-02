"A man of honor" - Fans react as clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov allegedly asking Donald Trump to stop the war in Gaza emerges

Khabib Nurmagomedov was in attendance for UFC 302, where he cornered Islam Makhachev to another lightweight championship triumph. Afterward, he was seen chatting with former United States President Donald Trump. While their exact words are drowned out by the surrounding noise, speculation is rife.

One X/Twitter post alleges that Nurmagomedov was actually endorsing Trump for a second term as United States President. He asserted his confidence in Trump's ability to bring an end to the Israel-Hamas war, which has led to accusations of genocide being aimed at Israel for what many label disproportionate violence.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's encounter with Donald Trump:

The main theater of the war is the Gaza Strip, where the majority of the population is Muslim. With Nurmagomedov being a devout Muslim, it is easy to see why some are alleging his conversation with Trump had to do with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

While there is no confirmation about the context of their chat, fans on X, did not hesitate to express their thoughts, with one fan speaking highly of Nurmagomedov's character.

"KHABIB IS A LEGEND AND ROLE MODEL for all"

This sentiment was echoed by another fan.

"Khabib a man of honor, a man taking care of those in need."

Another proclaimed the unbeaten Dagestani legend a true Muslim.

"True Muslim"

More praise for his alleged actions was handed out.

"Wow he given good message"

Whether it's true that Nurmagomedov did indeed speak to Trump about Gaza, he wouldn't be the first UFC fighter to express concern over the crisis, with Makhachev having punctuated his past UFC 294 post-fight interview with a call for peace.

Belal Muhammad, who is of Palestinian descent, has also campaigned for peace on behalf of Gaza and all of Palestine.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager has spoken about Donald Trump and Gaza in the past

Ali Abdelaziz is the president of Dominance MMA, which has a stable of fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov. Thus, the former is 'The Eagle's' manager. Late last year, Abdelaziz took to X to express his thoughts on the Israel-Hamas war, and even the Russia-Ukraine war.

"If Donald Trump become US president the war in Ukraine and Gaza will be finished in a week, wake up people"

According to him, if Donald Trump were in office, he would bring an end to both wars within a week. Abdelaziz has never been shy about his support for Trump, and believes that the former United States President is the key to global political stability.