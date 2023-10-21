“STOP THIS” - Islam Makhachev refuses to celebrate after UFC 294 victory in support of Palestine

Islam Makhachev solidified his status as one of the world's best pound-for-pound fighters with a resounding first-round knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294.

Both fighters engaged in a tactical contest from the opening bell, exhibiting remarkable patience and precision. Makhachev initiated the offense with an inside low kick, strategically attempting to back Volkanovski into a defensive position.

While Volkanovski was able to stuff the takedown attempts, Islam Makhachev effectively switched to po his opponent against the cage. In the clinch, the UFC 294 main event fighters engaged in a gritty exchange, with Volkanovski connecting with powerful left hands. Makhachev retaliated with knee strikes and later transitioned to a Thai clinch, where he continued to unleash a barrage of knees on his opponent.

The pivotal moment of the bout arrived in electrifying fashion as Makhachev capitalized on an opening and delivered a devastating head kick that found its mark, sending Volkanovski crashing to the canvas. He followed up with a barrage of punches leaving, no doubt that the contest had concluded.

Islam Makhachev expressed gratitude to his team and coaches for their strategic game plan, yet refrained from celebrating the victory, burdened by the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. He stated:

"I'm not celebrating the win today because of the crazy things that are happening around the world. Palestine, we stand with you! Stop this! Stop this!"

Catch Islam Makhachev's comments below:

