Ali Abdelaziz reacts to Donald Trump being found guilty on hush-money charge: "They just pis*ed a whole bunch of people"

Ali Abdelaziz, one of MMA's most successful managers, has just offered his thoughts on former United States President Donald Trump being found guilty of falsifying documents in an effort to conceal a payment made to silence an adult film actress prior to the 2016 presidential elections.

The trial was historic, as Trump became the first United States President convicted of a crime. Regarding the latter's guilty verdict, Abdelaziz had some strong thoughts on a recent TMZ Sports interview, believing that it could lead to consequences from the American populace.

"Whatever these people are doing to President Trump is si*k. The United States is the greatest country on the planet, and they deserve someone like President Trump. Guess what? They just pis*ed a whole bunch of people off. Now, they just make it clear he's gonna be the next president of the United States. The people now understand, this can be me, this can be you, if they do it to him."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's thoughts on Donald Trump's guilty verdict (5:54):

Abdelaziz is an ardent supporter of Trump, especially on social media. Furthermore, he appears to have a good relationship with UFC CEO Dana White, who is a close friend of the former United States President. Few MMA managers have secured the kind of opportunities for fighters that Abdelaziz has.

Under his management, Khabib Nurmagomedov became one of the best-paid fighters on the UFC roster. Now, another one of his clients, Islam Makhachev, is set to headline a marquee card in UFC 302 as the defending lightweight champion against Dustin Poirier.

Ali Abdelaziz believes Donald Trump would have already solved several ongoing global conflicts

This isn't the first time that Ali Abdelaziz has spoken positively about Donald Trump. The Dominance MMA president has been campaigning for a return to office on Trump's behalf since 2023, especially in light of the Israel-Hamas war, which Abdelaziz claimed, on X, that Trump would have already ended.

"If Donald Trump become US president the war in Ukraine and Gaza will be finished in a week, wake up people."

Abdelaziz also reserved similar sentiments for the war in Ukraine, which he believes Trump would have also solved by now. Apart from him, many in the MMA space have supported Trump.