The presence of Donald Trump at UFC 287 was a matter of delight for Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz. Abdelaziz, a longtime fan of the former US president, was ecstatic that he got to shake hands with Trump at the event.

In a video posted to his Twitter handle, the Dominance MMA CEO can be seen meeting the businessman-turned-politician cageside along with Dana White and Gilbert Burns.

Overjoyed to have met Trump, who he considers the greatest president in the history of the United States, the 45-year-old thanked Dana White for providing him with the opportunity to meet the politician:

"Thank you to my brother @donaldjtrumpjr [for] bring[ing] me to shake the hand of the Greatest President in the history @realdonaldtrump.I’m always grateful to my big brother @danawhite for making our dreams come true."

Donald Trump is a longtime UFC fan and has attended many of the promotion's pay-per-views. He maintains a good relationship with Dana White and a few other fighters on the promotion's roster.

Ali Abdelaziz is a big endorser of the former president and has attended Trump rallies in the past. The former leader even gave a shoutout to the 45-year-old during the Cobb County event in 2020.

Watch Donald Trump giving a shout-out to Ali Abdelaziz below:

UFC 287 lived up to the hype, presenting fans with spectacular finishes and upsets. The event reportedly bagged a live gate of $11.9 million and is now the sixth highest-grossing event in the promotion's history and the highest-grossing event in the Miami Dade-Arena.

Abdelaziz's client Gilbert Burns secured a dominant win against local hero Jorge Masvidal at the pay-per-view.

Donald Trump at UFC 287: Ali Abdelaziz has been a longtime fan of the former President

Former US president Donald Trump faced a plethora of criticism during his tenure, with many accusing him of being a racist and an Islamophobe. However, MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz doesn't subscribe to such claims and holds the 76-year-old in high regard.

During an interview with TMZ Sports in 2020, the 45-year-old spoke about his experience of meeting the politician:

"I'm an immigrant from Egypt, and I was being told that President Trump hates Muslims, and it's not true man. The guy is for everyone. Black, white, Hispanic, Muslim, Christian, Jews; it doesn't matter who you are, he is for that... I'm not an American citizen, but I felt soo American being in there [talkig to him]. It was awesome."

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's comments below:

