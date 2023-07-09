MMA

Donald Trump, WWE legend, 'Top Gun' star lead UFC 290 celebrity guest list as two Mexicans lose their title fights

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Jul 09, 2023 08:35 GMT
Rey Mysterio (left top) Miles Teller (left bottom) Donald Trump (right) [Image courtesy @ufc @MjeedMMA on Twitter]
Rey Mysterio (left top) Miles Teller (left bottom) Donald Trump (right) [Image courtesy @ufc @MjeedMMA on Twitter]

UFC 290 was truly a star-studded affair with the likes of the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, in attendance. The event was a blast for fight fans delivering spectacular finishes and soul-crushing upsets.

While pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski cruised through his fight, Mexican fighters Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez lost their title fights at the T-Mobile Arena.

Let's take a look at the long list of celebrities who attended the event. Donald Trump was received with a standing ovation by fans at the event as he entered the arena with UFC president Dana White.

Trump is a true-fight fan and has been spotted at multiple UFC events in the past as well.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by @danawhite, entering the arena at UFC 290 for International Fight Week. #UFC290 https://t.co/HCpVC67ODk

Beloved WWE legend Rey Mysterio was also in attendance for the event. Unfortunately for the Mexican-American, both his favorites Moreno and Rodriguez, failed to get in the win column.

REY MYSTERIO IS IN THE BUILDING💥 #UFC290 https://t.co/9jCUG5s9rR

Hollywood A-lister and Top-Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller was also among the stands cheering on the fighters. Teller was last seen in Chris Hemsworth's starrer, Spiderhead.

It's a star studded affair by the Octagon at #UFC290 🤩 https://t.co/JkPwgTYcXl

UFC's Twitter handle also posted pictures of Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman from the arena.

Talk about star power in the building!@USMAN84kg and @MarkWahlberg backstage at #UFC290 https://t.co/LVBN6RugFC

Furthermore, UFC superstars, including the former lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira, former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, strawweight champion Zhang Weili, light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling, and many more were in attendance.

Aljo’s face when O’Malley walks past him 😳 #UFC290 https://t.co/NWAi7w5pcK
Headshot dead https://t.co/QVaU3kY3lE
Israel Adesanya and Leon Edwards brought the heat to #UFC290 ♨️ https://t.co/73gE0ZwvFV
Charles Oliveira in the house!! @CharlesDoBronxs #UFC290 https://t.co/VaYeDRgSsH
T-City in the building dressed to the nines!@BrianTcity weighs in on tonight's main and co-main #UFC290 https://t.co/T4WNpnfKk8
Sweet Dreams in the house! LHW champ @JamahalH Octagon-side at #UFC290 🏆 https://t.co/O6bDg1LEae

UFC 290: Jose Aldo awed by seeing Donald Trump

Donald Trump's UFC 290 appearance was a memorable one. The former President was treated to a rockstar welcome at the T-Mobile Arena by thunderous applause from hundreds of fans.

Even UFC legend Jose Aldo seems no match for the former president's charms. Footage posted by InsideFighting on YouTube shows a star-struck Aldo enthusiastically taking pictures with Trump and Dana White.

The video also shows the duo exchanging and few pleasantries and embracing each other.

Watch Jose Aldo meeting Donald Trump below:

youtube-cover

Former pound-for-pond king Jose Aldo called a stop to his legendary UFC career after a unanimous decision loss to Merba Dvalishvilli at UFC 278. He is a former featherweight champion and holds wins against notable names, including Frankie Edgar, Urijah Faber, Cub Swanson, and Chan Jung Sung.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...