Double-champ Prajanchai says he’s impressed with Takeru's insane power: “His punches and kicks are very powerful”

Two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is impressed with Takeru Segawa's power.

Ad

The former three-division K-1 champion made his promotional debut last year in a five-round barnburner against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 in Tokyo. Since then, he's gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Thant Zin and Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

And while Takeru's win-loss record in ONE Championship may not be great on paper, 'The Natural Born Crusher' has shown flashes of greatness, making him a desirable opponent for fighters like Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Prajanchai spoke about his hopes of one day fighting Takeru, lauding the Japanese star's incredible power and lightning-fast reflexes:

"I think Takeru is very fast, and I think his punches and kicks are very powerful".

Takeru's most recent appearance came at ONE 172, where he suffered a first-round knockout loss against 'The Iron Man' in his native Japan. What's next for him remains to be seen, but there are plenty of options on the table, including a superfight with Prajanchai.

Ad

Prajanchai PK Saenchai wants to see Jonathan Di Bella's killer instinct in potential rematch

Before Prajanchai PK Saenchai can get a crack at 'The Natural Born Crusher' on martial arts' biggest global stage, he'll have to settle a bit of business with an old foe—Jonathan Di Bella.

Prajanchai defeated Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year to claim the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Ad

Since then, Di Bella defeated Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 to capture the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing crown, setting the stage for a rematch between the two elite strikers.

Ad

Now, the two appear to be on a collision course to unify their titles and deliver another instant classic inside the Circle. But this time, Prajanchai wants Di Bella to bring the killer instinct he's been accused of lacking in past promotional appearances. Speaking of Di Bella, Prajanchai said:

"I just really want him to have that passion to finish up the match. I just really want him to come with the mentality that he will come and knock people out."

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.