Double-champ Prajanchai says he’s impressed with Takeru's insane power: “His punches and kicks are very powerful”

Two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is impressed with Takeru Segawa's power.
The former three-division K-1 champion made his promotional debut last year in a five-round barnburner against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 in Tokyo. Since then, he's gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Thant Zin and Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
And while Takeru's win-loss record in ONE Championship may not be great on paper, 'The Natural Born Crusher' has shown flashes of greatness, making him a desirable opponent for fighters like Prajanchai PK Saenchai.
During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Prajanchai spoke about his hopes of one day fighting Takeru, lauding the Japanese star's incredible power and lightning-fast reflexes:
"I think Takeru is very fast, and I think his punches and kicks are very powerful".
Takeru's most recent appearance came at ONE 172, where he suffered a first-round knockout loss against 'The Iron Man' in his native Japan. What's next for him remains to be seen, but there are plenty of options on the table, including a superfight with Prajanchai.
Prajanchai PK Saenchai wants to see Jonathan Di Bella's killer instinct in potential rematch
Before Prajanchai PK Saenchai can get a crack at 'The Natural Born Crusher' on martial arts' biggest global stage, he'll have to settle a bit of business with an old foe—Jonathan Di Bella.
Prajanchai defeated Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year to claim the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.
Since then, Di Bella defeated Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 to capture the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing crown, setting the stage for a rematch between the two elite strikers.
Now, the two appear to be on a collision course to unify their titles and deliver another instant classic inside the Circle. But this time, Prajanchai wants Di Bella to bring the killer instinct he's been accused of lacking in past promotional appearances. Speaking of Di Bella, Prajanchai said:
"I just really want him to have that passion to finish up the match. I just really want him to come with the mentality that he will come and knock people out."
If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.